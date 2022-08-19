Gurgaon Excise Official Demands Scotch Whiskey Bottles In Minister's Name, Caught

Gurgaon official given punishment posting for demanding whiskey in minister's name (Representational)

An excise official was given a punishment posting and transferred to the department headquarters after an audio message in which he is allegedly heard telling a liquor store employee to send scotch whiskey bottles for a minister's function.

In the audio file, which the liquor store owner has sent to the Chief Minister's grievance redressal system, the Home Minister and senior officials, excise department inspector Sandeep Lohan is allegedly heard telling the employee of the liquor store, located in Gurgaon's Sector 47 that six bottles of 15-year-old 'Glenfiddich' whiskey be sent to a hotel as the minister was hosting a programme there.

The employee responds saying the particular make of the whiskey was unavailable after which the excise official allegedly rebukes him. According to the liquor outlet owner Anuj, the incident took place on August 14.

Around 5:30 pm the next day, the excise official arrived at the store and allegedly abused at the employee in front of customers, including women. The store owner said he also forcibly shut the store.

Anuj complained that though he raised the issue with the excise commissioner, no action was taken against the official.

"After this, I sent my complaint to Chief Minister Window (grievance redressal system), vigilance department, Home Minister and other officials," Anuj said in his complaint.

District Excise and Taxation Commissioner Ravinder Singh confirmed Mr Lohan's transfer to the headquarters in Panchkula.

"After the matter came to our notice, the inspector has been taken off duty from Gurugram. The case will be investigated by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Vijay Kumar and action will be taken as per the inquiry report," Mr Singh said.



