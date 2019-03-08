Domestic Help In Gurgaon Injured While Trying Escape, Alleges Molestation

Police arrested the woman's employer, a resident of an upscale apartment in Gurgaon. (Representational)

A domestic help injured herself while trying to escape through the kitchen window of an upscale apartment in Gurgaon after allegedly being molested repeatedly by her employer.

The incident was reported on Thursday after the woman was admitted to the Gurgaon Civil Hospital where she narrated her ordeal to the medical staff.

"We received information about the injured maid from the Principal Medical Officer of the Gurugram Civil Hospital on Thursday. Subsequently, a team from the Sector 54 police station reached the hospital and recorded her statement," said Shamsher Singh, a senior officer of the Gurgaon Police.

As per her statement, the victim was employed as a domestic help by one Ajay Ashwani, a resident of D-41, first floor, Belaire Apartment, located in the upscale Sector 54. The police arrested Ashwani on Friday.

"Ashwani used to molest the victim every time she went to his flat. She had objected to this many times, but without any effect. On Thursday at around 11.30 a.m., the accused started misbehaving with her when she reported for work.

"When she tried to escape, Ashwani forcibly locked the door from inside and asked her to complete her work. He also expressed his desire of taking sexual advantage of her," Mr Singh said.

The victim, meanwhile, decided to escape through the kitchen window and tied a bed-sheet to the iron bar of the ventilation outlet just above the window. While coming down, she lost her grip and fell to the ground," the police officer said. The victim sustained a fracture in her leg besides injuring her back.

"We have arrested the accused after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The victim has also recorded her statement with the Duty Magistrate," police said.