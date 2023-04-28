Fire Breaks Out In Gurugram Building, 2 Injured

Two men sustained burn injuries in a fire at a four-storey accommodation. (Representational)

Two men sustained burn injuries in a fire at a four-storey accommodation for paying guests in the Sushant Lok area in Gurugram on Friday morning, officials said.

The fire caused substantial damage to the first and second floors of the building located in C block of Sushant Lok, they said, adding that teams of the fire brigade and police reached the spot and rescued 11 people.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the officials said.

According to fire officer Narendra Yadav, information about the fire was received around 5 am and five fire engines were rushed to the spot.

"There are 18 rooms in this four-storey PG building. Many people were asleep at the time of the fire and all were rescued safely," he said, adding a police investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Two cars, two scooters and three motorcycles were gutted in the fire, a police officer said

