6 Floors In Gurgaon Apartment Building Collapse, 1 Dead, Couple Trapped

An FIR has been registered against the builder of Chintels Paradiso

A 31-year-old woman died and a couple is trapped in rubble after some floors in a tower at a posh apartment complex in Gurgaon collapsed yesterday.

Efforts are on to rescue the trapped couple. The man, identified as Mr Srivastava, has been located. His leg is stuck under the rubble and he is being treated for injuries. His wife has not been found yet, said Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav.

Residents have said that the drawing room area from the sixth floor to the first floor collapsed in the incident. Kaushal Kumar, a resident, said the incident took place around 6 pm in Tower D. "The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed," he told news agency ANI. Mr Kumar added that four families lived in the tower and two of the six flats were vacant.

An FIR has been registered against the builder of Chintels Paradiso in Gurgaon Sector 109 following a complaint by the husband of Ekta Bhardwaj, who died in the incident.

In his complaint against Chintels group Managing Director Ashok Salomon, Rajesh Bhardwaj has said that his wife Ekta received fatal injuries after some floors in Tower D of the apartment complex collapsed. He accused the builder and contractor of "negligent and substandard construction" and sought legal action against them.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections relating to causing death by negligence.

Local MLA Rakesh Daultabad has said strict action will be taken against the builder. "We are focusing on rescue work to save lives right now," he said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are carrying out rescue work. Visuals showed the rescue workers comforting the trapped man as efforts to bring his leg out of the rubble continue.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that he is monitoring the situation.

"Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue and relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," Mr Khattar tweeted last night.