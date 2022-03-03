4 Killed As Speeding Car Rams 2 Bikes In Gurgaon, Driver Detained

The collision was so strong that the front side of the car was badly damaged.

Four people were killed after their bikes were hit by a speeding car in Gurugram late last night, the police said. The person who was driving the car has been detained, they added.

The four victims, who worked in a restaurant, were on their way home on two motorcycles when they were hit by the speeding Skoda car hit them on Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

While one of them died on the spot, three others died during treatment in the hospital. All of them were residents of Bihar.

The vehicle has been seized and investigations have been launched, the police officials added.