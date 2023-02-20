2-Year-Old Gurugram Boy Playing Outside House Dies After Being Hit By Car

A police case has been registered against the unknown driver. (Representational)

A two-year-old boy died after being crushed by a speeding SUV outside his home here, police said on Monday.

The boy was identified as Usman. He was playing outside his house when the speeding car hit him.

According to police, the accident took place in street 4 in E block of Saraswati Enclave at around 11 am on Sunday. The car that hit him had no number plate on.

Rahman Khan, father of the victim, said in his complaint, "I was inside my rented house when I got to know about the accident. I came out and found my son lying in a pool of blood on road while the driver of the Fortuner who hit my son was speeding away."

"With the help of neighbours my son was rushed to civil hospital, sector 10 where doctors declared him dead," Khan said, adding that he wants strict action against the driver.

An FIR was registered against the unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at sector 10 A police station on Sunday.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem today. We are trying to nab the accused driver," said sub-inspector Satpal, the investigating officer.

