2 Teenagers Killed As Land Rover Hits Them, Overturns in Gurgaon

Two teenage street vendors were killed when a high-speed Land Rover SUV hit their cart in high speed in Gurgaon, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accident happened on Golf Course Extension Road at 10 pm on Sunday when the boys, between 14 and 16, were returning home with their golgappa cart.

The Land Rover coming at a high speed from the opposite direction hit their cart and went ahead, crushing them. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the divider and eventually overturned. The boys died on the spot, the police said.

The driver left the car, a brand new one which did not even have a number plate, and ran away from the accident site.

The police have seized the car and they are trying to identity and arrest the driver.

