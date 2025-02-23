Tourist From Delhi Runs Over Goa Woman After Dispute Over Dog, Arrested

A tourist from Delhi has been arrested in Goa and charged with murder for allegedly running over a woman after a heated argument over a pet dog. The incident occurred in Mandrem after a local woman requested a tourist family not to bring their dog near their house, said police sources.

Maria Feliz Fernandes told the tourists to keep their dog away from her house since it was causing trouble for the local's pet dog. This led to a heated argument and eventually a clash between the two sides.

One of the women in the tourist group pulled Ms Fernandes by her hair and she fell down, said sources. A little later, Deepak Batra, who was among the tourists, ran over her at high speed, said sources.

The car dragged the victim's body for about 10 metres and when her son Joseph tried to help, he injured his shoulder.

Goa Police have registered a case against Deepak Batra and charged him with murder.