Taxi Rider Arrested For Molesting US Tourist In Goa

Isidore Fernandes was picked up from Anjuna village after the woman took to social media and posted the picture of the accused, according to police.

Goa | | Updated: January 30, 2018 23:48 IST
The accused had waylaid the woman after she had hired his services. (Representational)

Panaji:  A middle-aged motorcycle taxi rider was arrested today for allegedly molesting a US woman tourist on January 27, police said.

Isidore Fernandes was picked up from Anjuna village after the woman took to social media and posted the picture of the accused, according to police.

"Police then asked the woman to file a formal complaint of molestation with Pernem police station as she was staying in a hotel at Morjim village," said North Goa SP Chandan Chaudhury.

Quoting the complaint, the officer said Fernandes waylaid the woman after she had hired his services at Arpora market for dropping her to her hotel on Saturday night.

"The accused waylaid the woman into some dark bylanes on the way and tried to get physical. The woman resisted and ran away," the SP said.

The woman later posted Fernandes' picture on her Facebook page and also narrated the incident on social media.

US Tourist MolestedMolestation Goa

