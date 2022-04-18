Mentally Challenged Woman Arrested For Killing Father In Goa: Police

Goa murder: Police said the accused has been living with her father after her divorce. (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman, suffering from some mental illness, was arrested for allegedly killing her 76-year-old father in South Goa's Ambaulim village, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after the accused Marianne Cardoso returned home after attending prayers for Easter, which was celebrated on Sunday.

She attacked her father Fidelis Mariano Pedda with a wooden club when he was asleep, a Cuncolim police official said.

Marianne's mother had gone to her sister's place at the time of the incident.

The accused has been arrested and sent to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour as she was already undergoing treatment for her mental situation, the official said.

Police said Marianne has been living with her father after her divorce in the year 2000.

The immediate trigger behind the murder cannot be known, the official said.

Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway.

