Man Arrested For Planting Ganja On Navy's Land In Goa

Police are investigating how accused managed to plant ganja on Navy's land. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly growing ganja on a plot of land that belongs to the Navy in Goa's Vasco town, around 30 kilometres from Panaji, police said today.

Vasco police inspector Nolasco Raposo said that a local resident, identified as Sameer Sheikh, had planted ganja on land on which the Navy was constructing a residential building for its personnel.

He added that the plot in question is close to a primary school run by Naval authorities for children of its personnel.

"Based on a tip-off, police raided the area and arrested Sheikh. The land belongs to the Navy. Investigations are underway to uncover more details about how Sheikh managed to plant ganja on the plot of land," Mr Raposo said.