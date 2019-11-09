Two Karnataka Men Drown At Goa Beach: Police

The bodies will be sent for post-mortem, Goa Police said (Representational)

Goa Police on Saturday registered a case of "unnatural death" after two male tourists drowned at Ashvem-Morjim beach.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered after two male tourists from Belgaum drowned at Ashvem-Morjim beach in North Goa," Pernem Police Inspector, Sandesh Chodankar, told ANI over phone.

The two victims are identified as Aditya Magadum, 26, and Abhijeet Magadum (33), residents of Belgaum district in Karnataka.

The bodies will be sent for post-mortem.

Mr Chodankar said that another person, who was drowning in the beach, was saved by lifeguards. However, he received injuries during rescue operations.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.