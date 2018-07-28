Goa Hotel Cook Arrested For Stabbing Colleague Over Cigarettes

The man stabbed his colleague with a kitchen knife at the resort in Baga.

Goa | | Updated: July 28, 2018 00:23 IST
The incident happened at a resort in north Goa's Baga (Representational)

Panaji: 

A cook was arrested on Friday on the charge of attempted murder of a colleague at a resort in North Goa over theft of cigarettes, police said.

Accused Saiful Sarkar, 21, of Dakshin Dinajpur in West Bengal, was arrested for the murderous attack on a Nepal native Gyan Bahadur, Inspector Jivba Dalvi of Calangute police station told reporters.

"Sarkar stabbed his colleague with a kitchen knife at the resort in Baga this morning. The injured was admitted to the Goa Medical College near here while Sarkar was booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested."

