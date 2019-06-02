Goa Chief Minister Seeks Report On Case Against Congress Legislator

Goa Chief Minister has sought a report on a case against Atanasio Monserrate

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report after a case was filed against Panaji lawmaker Atanasio Monserrate of Congress, Mayor Uday Mdakaikarand and former Deputy Mayor Yatin Parekh for allegedly molesting a woman activist.

"I have asked for a report. I will talk after seeing the report," Mr Sawant said.

"The municipal authorities had carried out the demolition of encroachment by a casino on Friday. I went to talk to people working there. When I was talking to the youth present there, the lawmaker and others with him started molesting me. They touched my body inappropriately. They also threatened me saying "we will see you". I demand strict action against them," woman activist said.

The woman activist also alleged that Mr Monserrate verbally abused her.

However, a protest led by the Goa Congress Mahila Morcha on Saturday demanded action against the activist on whose complaint the police booked Atanasio Monserrate, Uday Madkaikar and Yatin Parekh for alleged molestation.

The protesters claimed the woman had filed a false complaint.



Congress Mahila Morcha president Pratima Coutinho also claimed that the woman was lying and should be charged for misleading the police.

"There was no molestation. The woman who claims to be an activist was hired by the casino operators to file complaints against our lawmaker, mayor and former deputy mayor," she said.

"We have recordings that the woman used filthy language against Monserrate. She made false allegations," Congress lawmaker Tony Fernandes said.