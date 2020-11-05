Actor Poonam Pandey Detained In Goa Over 'Obscene' Shoot, 2 Cops Suspended

Actor Poonam Pandey was detained by a police team in Goa's Calangute this afternoon (File)

Actor Poonam Pandey was detained by Goa Police today for allegedly trespassing into a government property and shooting an "obscene" video in the coastal state.

Two policeman were also suspended after several residents of Canacona town in South Goa district alleged misuse of government permits for the shoot.

Ms Pandey, who was staying at a five-star hotel at Sinquerim in North Goa, was detained by a Calangute police team in the afternoon and later sent to the Canacona police, an official said.

The actor was "detained for questioning", Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh told news agency Press Trust of India.

A case was registered against Poonam Pandey on Wednesday for "obscenity" during the shoot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona town following a complaint by the state water resources department, which manages the dam.

On Thursday, several residents of Canacona called for a shutdown in the town while demanding action against police officials who allegedly provided protection to the actor and the crew members for the shoot.

The Superintendent of Police later said police inspector Tukaram Chavan and a constable were placed under suspension, pending inquiry by the state Home department.

Asked why the two policemen were suspended, he said details would be revealed only after the inquiry.

The state water resources department on Tuesday filed a police complaint accusing "unknown persons" of trespassing in its property, shooting and circulating an obscene video.

The Canacona police on Wednesday registered a case against Poonam Pandey for "obscene gestures", trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video, an official earlier said.

Former Goa minister and BJP leader Ramesh Tawadkar said the police provided protection for the shooting.

He said locals withdrew their call for shutdown in Canacona after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured that the policemen concerned would be suspended.

The police later ordered suspension of an inspector and a constable, he said.



