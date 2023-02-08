Watch: Leopard Enters Ghaziabad Court, Attacks Many

Leopard attack in Ghaziabad court:

The leopard that strayed into a court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad/New Delhi:

A leopard strayed into a local court complex and attacked several people today in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Many were injured in the leopard attack at the district court, news agency ANI reported.

Visuals uploaded by Twitter users on the microblogging website show some injured people being taken away from the court compound.

In one of the videos, the leopard is seen staring at people, mostly policemen and lawyers, as it stands behind a metal gate somewhere inside the court complex.

It is not clear whether the video is of the leopard being trapped after the attack or of the big cat still roaming free at the court complex.

Leopards are common around the jungles in the National Capital Region, or NCR.

