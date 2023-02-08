Watch: Leopard Enters Ghaziabad Court, Attacks Many

The leopard that strayed into a court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

A leopard strayed into a local court complex and attacked several people today in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Many were injured in the leopard attack at the district court, news agency ANI reported.

Visuals uploaded by Twitter users on the microblogging website show some injured people being taken away from the court compound.

In one of the videos, the leopard is seen staring at people, mostly policemen and lawyers, as it stands behind a metal gate somewhere inside the court complex.

#WATCH | Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZYD0oPTtOl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

It is not clear whether the video is of the leopard being trapped after the attack or of the big cat still roaming free at the court complex.

Leopards are common around the jungles in the National Capital Region, or NCR.