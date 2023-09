The bus was going from Meerut to Delhi.

A bus carrying passengers from Meerut in UP to Delhi lost control and veered off the highway before diving into an adjoining field in Ghaziabad.

Around 20 passengers onboard the bus were injured in the accident.

CCTV footage from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway showed the speeding state-run bus losing control, veering diagonally on the road, ramming the safety rails along the highway and plunging into the fields.