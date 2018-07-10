6 Engineers Held Responsible For Deaths At Ghaziabad Sewage Plant

6 engineers were unable to explain maintence of sewage plant as the supervisory authority

Six engineers of Jal Nigam have been held responsible for the death of three men who were suffocated inside a sewage treatment plant in Ghaziabad's Loni town.

This is the conclusion reached by Additional District Magistrate Sunil Kumar Singh in a report submitted to Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari.

Mr Singh said the six engineers could not explain how many times they checked the sewage plant in the last seven months as the supervisory authority.

Those held guilty are Engineer SP Sharma, Assistant Engineer Rameswar Dayal, Junior Engineer Kapil Kumar, Executive Engineer Himanshu Yadav, Assistant Engineer Neeraj Kumar and Junior Engineer Santraj.

The report suggested awarding Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

The incident occurred on Sunday when employees of the contracting company entered the 40 feet deep sewage tank to clean it.

Two of them, Mahesh Kasana and Roshan Lal, were suffocated to death inside. The third person went to help them but he too died. He has not been identified.

Jal Nigam Chief Engineer GK Shukla said the contracting agency had been blacklisted and that three more engineers would also be booked for gross negligence.