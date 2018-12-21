Headless Man's Body Found In Ghaziabad: Police

Two names -- Rambir and Sunita -- were tattooed on the arm of the dead body, say cops. (Representational)

The headless body of an unidentified man was found in Ghaziabad's Tronica City of Loni Circle on Thursday morning, the police said.

"After being alerted by passersby, we found the beheaded body in the bushes of a forlorn plot. The head and torso were lying at a distance of a few metres," Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal said.

Two names -- Rambir and Sunita -- were tattooed on the arm of the dead body. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police are trying to identify the dead. They estimate the man to be around 45 years old.

The cause behind the murder can be ascertained after identification of the body, Mr Agarwal said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man committed suicide on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The dead, identified as Shoaib, committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made pistol in his room at home in Rameshwar Park Colony here, the police said, adding that at the time of the incident Shoaib's family was in Moradabad for a marriage ceremony.

After hearing gunshot noises, neighbours rushed to Shoaib's home which was looked from inside.

Through the window, they found Shoaib in a pool of blood. The dead teenager was a painter. The body was sent for autopsy, officials said.

