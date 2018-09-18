1,186 Errant Vehicles Seized In Ghaziabad In Four Hours In Special Drive

A total of 1,186 vehicles were seized in a period of four hours in Ghaziabad on Tuesday

As part of Cperation Chakravyuh, the police seized 1,186 errant vehicles, including 28 buses, in a period of four hours in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the special drive was carried out in the entire district, and police personnel were deputed at all major points for the checks. In total, 767 vehicles were fined.

Last week, operation T campaign had been launched against vehicles running without permits and valid documents.

Yesterday, 1,138 illegally run autos and tempos were impounded. More that Rs 1 lakh was accrued in the form of fines, the SSP added.