Man Strangles Live-In Partner In Ghaziabad After Argument; Confesses To Crime

The accused killed the victim after she asked him to leave his family and live with her permanently

A 45-year-old woman was strangled to death by her live-in partner at his residence in Nehru Garden colony, police said Friday.The incident took place Thursday night when Renu had a heated argument with Pankaj Joshi after she told him to leave his family and live with her permanently, they said.Renu, who was from Mumbai, came in contact with Joshi, an eatery owner, through Facebook. After a month of their friendship, Renu left her husband and started living with Joshi in Ghaiabad, SP City Akash Tomar said."When Joshi refused to accede to her demands, the two had heated a argument. In a fit of anger, Joshi strangled her to death with her stole," Tomar said.After killing Renu, Joshi reached Khoda police station and confessed to his crime."He has been sent to jail and the body has been sent for postmortem. Police has informed the family members of Renu about her death," Mr Tomar said.