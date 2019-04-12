50-Year-Old Ghaziabad Property Dealer Shot Dead While On His Way To Vote

Ghaziabad: Vipin, a property dealer, was cornered by the accused who opened fire (Representational)

A property dealer, on his way to vote, was shot dead Thursday allegedly over a land dispute in Ghaziabad's Kazipura village following which his younger brother and five others were charged, police said.

The 50-year-old dealer, Vipin, was killed at around 10 am with six bullets pumped into him, police said.

Vipin's younger brother Dushyant, his sister's husband Inderveer and their sons Aditya and Arya were charged along with two others whose names have not been disclosed as the probe is going on, a police official said.

The family had a dispute over an ancestral house and a plot of land which was given by Vipin to his sister Alka.

The dispute might have triggered after Vipin allegedly took away the possession of the plot from Alka when she refused to pay the due amount for it, police said.

On Thursday, the four named accused intercepted Vipin on his way to a polling station and allegedly fired shots at him, they said.

Vipin ran towards his house, injured, but was cornered by the accused who opened fire, with six bullets piercing his chest, stomach and hand.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a further probe is on, the police official said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.