Watch: Car Hits Biker, Tosses Him In The Air Near Delhi

A man was seriously injured on Friday after his motorcycle was hit by a car at an intersection in Ghaziabad's Wave City near Delhi in a grisly accident caught on video.

The CCTV footage shows that the man on his bike crossing what appeared to be an empty stretch when he suddenly got hit by a car coming from his left side.

After being hit by the car, the man was tossed in the air while his bike was dragged by the car for several metres.

He was taken to the hospital where he is under treatment.

The condition of man is still said to be serious.