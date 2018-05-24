Roadside Eatery Owner, Worker Held For Firing Shots On Customers In Ghaziabad According to Vinod Pandey, SHO of Sihani Gate in Ghaziabad, Surendra, 25, Sandeep, 26 and Gaurav Pal alias Babloo reached Tyagi Hotel for dinner last night.

The petty clash took an ugly turn when the owner along with his workers attacked them (Representational) Ghaziabad: A roadside eatery owner and his helper were arrested for allegedly opening fire and injuring three customers after an exchange of heated arguments allegedly over a billing issue near Ghookna Mod on Delhi-Meerut road, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday night after the two parties argued over payment of food.



According to Vinod Pandey, SHO of Sihani Gate in Ghaziabad, Surendra, 25, Sandeep, 26 and Gaurav Pal alias Babloo reached Tyagi Hotel for dinner last night.



They had some arguments with the owner Arun Tyagi on the issue of exorbitant rates of food which they had been asked for.



The petty clash took an ugly turn when the owner along with his workers attacked them and allegedly opened fire upon the customers.



Surendraa and Sandeep received bullets shot in their stomach and thigh respectively. Babloo sustained a fracture in his right hand. They were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.



Police have arrested Arun and Imran and recovered a country-made pistol and one live and another used cartridge from their possession.



A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said, adding the accused have been jailed.



