Class 10th Student Allegedly Commits Suicide In Ghaziabad

A class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made pistol in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, police said Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday night when the 17-year-old boy went to his room after having dinner, SP (city) Shlok Kumar said.

The matter came to light after the boy's mother went to his room on Thursday morning.

The police reached the spot and seized the boy's mobile phone and the pistol from his room, SP Kumar said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said, adding that the boy's call detail records were being examined.

He said a probe into the incident was underway.