4 Cops Suspended For Allegedly Thrashing Couple

Three policemen posted at the Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad were suspended on Thursday for allegedly thrashing a couple, officials said.

SHO Kavi Nagar Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, senior sub-inspector Hind Veer Singh and chowki in-charge Balram Singh Sengar have been suspended, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

On Wednesday, Dhan Singh, a native of Muzaffarnagar, and his wife Manju Singh, were counting money in their car when a police patrolling team, including Sengar, reached the spot and questioned the couple.

The couple got into a heated argument with the team, following which they were allegedly thrashed and taken into custody, the police said.

Dhan Singh and his wife were taken to the police station where they were allegedly thrashed again, booked under various sections of the IPC and arrested, they added.

Manju raised the matter before Vaibhav Krishna on Thursday after getting bail, following which the trio was suspended.

No one will be spared if found guilty, Mr Krishna said.

