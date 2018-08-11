4 Arrested For Extortion Using Honeytrap In Ghaziabad

The accused were arrested after a case was registered against them. (Representational)

Four persons, including two women, were arrested on Friday in Ghaziabad on charges of luring rich boys using honeytrap and extorting money from them by threatening to slap rape charges on them, police said.

The accused were arrested after a case was registered against them under sections 386 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in Indirapuram Police Station of the city on August 3.

The police said during the ongoing vehicle checking drive ahead of the Independence Day, they arrested these four criminals wanted by the Indirapuram police from near Kala Patthar crossing in Indirapuram area.

During interrogation, they confessed to their crime. They gave their names as Harkesh and Nivesh Sirohi of Bulandshahr, who would along with the two women commit crime.

Harkesh admitted that he was the gang leader. They had extorted money using honeytrap in the past, too. The police recovered a car from them.

All the four were produced later in the court, which sent them to judicial custody, said SHO-Indirapuram Sachin Malik.

