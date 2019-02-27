Working 9 Hours A Day Can Raise Depression Risk In Women: Home Remedies For Depression

Depression may not just be a result of a traumatic incident, it can also be caused when you feel constantly burdened under the daily pressures of life. Depression cases and suicides are rising at such an alarming rate that it is has become a matter of global health concern. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide. More than 300 million people are living with depression with an increase of more than 18 percent between 2005 and 2015. The depression rate in India in 2016-17 was 36 percent. As per a new study, working for nine plus hours a day could put women at higher risk of depression, but not men. Women, who worked extra-long hours (more than 55 hours a week) had 7.3 percent more depressive symptoms than women working a standard 35-40 hours a week.

"This is an observational study. Although we cannot establish the exact causes, we do know many women face the additional burden of doing a larger share of domestic labour than men, leading to extensive total work hours, added time pressures and overwhelming responsibilities," said lead researcher Gill Weston, postdoctoral student at the University College London. "Additionally, women who work most weekends tend to be concentrated in low-paid service sector jobs, which have been linked to higher levels of depression," Weston said.

For the study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, the team included 11,215 working men and 12,188 working women. The study also showed working on weekends was linked to a higher risk of depression among both men (3.4 percent) and women (4.6 percent).

Two-thirds of men worked on weekends compared with half of women. Those who worked all or most weekends were more likely to be in low-skilled jobs and were less satisfied with their job and earnings than those who only worked on weekdays or some weekends. "We hope our findings will encourage employers and policy-makers to think about how to reduce the burdens and increase support for women who work long or irregular hours -- without restricting their ability to work when they wish to," Weston said.

"More sympathetic working practices could bring benefits both for workers and for employers of both sexes," she suggested.

Herbal Remedies For Depression:

1. Ashwangandha

Ashwangnadha is known to relieve stress and anxiety - all thanks to the presence of active compounds like steroidal lactones, saponins, alkaloids and with anolides that provide antidepressant, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties. These active compounds in Ashwangandha help in reducing stress caused by emotional as well as by physical fatigue. Moreover, it balances out the mood swings and increases mental alertness and concentration. You can consume Ashwangandha in its powdered form or as a liquid extract.

2. Brahmi

Brahmi is a small perennial creeping herb that is believed to cure stress from time immemorial. Brahmi acts as an adaptogen, meaning it helps the body adapt to new or stressful situations. When consumed, it is believed to increase the serotonin levels in the brain that help the mind keep calm and give relief from anxiety and nervousness.

3. Jatamansi (Spikenard)

Jatamansi is a perennial herb that helps curing insomnia and other sleeping disorders. It is also known for its anti-depressant, anti-stress and anti-fatigue properties. The roots of jatamansi are used for the medicinal purposes in Ayurveda which has a therapeutic effect to mood swings and stress disorders.

4. Pudina

Pudina has been used for centuries to cure nervous system disorders due to the presence of menthol as it helps calm the frazzled nerves and has a cooling effect. It is loaded with vitamin A and C, minerals including magnesium, manganese, calcium, iron, folate, copper and potassium. Menthol helps cure insomnia by keeping your mind calm and lets you sleep in peace.

5. Maca (Peruvian Ginseng)

Maca is a herb that is filled with essential nutrients. It is packed with vitamins, amino acids, minerals and phytonutrients that increase stamina and decrease excessive anxiety. Maca is known as a natural healer that helps with hormone and neurotransmitter production due to the presence of adaptogen.

It is important for you to consult a doctor if you are suffering from depression. There is an urgent need to have more health care services when it comes to treating and diagnosing depression.