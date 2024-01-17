Why Is Fennel Water Good For Your Health? Discover 5 Amazing Benefits

Health benefits of fennel water. (Image Credit: Istock)

Fennel, or saunf, as we more commonly call it, is a staple in Indian households. It's a must-have on our spice rack and makes its way through several dishes. It prominently features in several traditional curries and sabzis. Apart from this, it is also added to beverages like chai and is even used as a mouth freshener. It certainly does help add flavour to our food, but there's more to this Indian spice. Fennel seeds offer some incredible benefits and can do wonders for our health. You can also reap their benefits by making fennel water at home. From weight loss and digestion to skin health, it has several advantages for our body. Let's explore each of these in detail below.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Sipping On Fennel Water:

1. Good for digestion

In India, it's quite common to eat fennel seeds after a meal. But have you ever wondered why? Well, it's because they aid in digestion and have anti-inflammatory properties. Fennel tea water is a great way to reap its benefits. It will help in soothing your muscles and provide relief from constipation, bloating, and gas. You can have fennel water both hot and cold, as per your preference.

2. Aids in weight loss

Fennel water can be quite beneficial for weight loss as well. This is because fennel seeds are rich in fibre, which promotes a feeling of fullness. Several studies suggest they also help in cutting body fat. As per nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora, "Since fennel seeds help in digestion, it leads to better absorption of nutrients from food. This in turn reduces hunger pangs and contributes to weight loss."

3. Good for skin

Did you know fennel water can also help you achieve healthier skin? Fennel seeds are rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients and can protect your skin from damage. Drinking this water will ensure that your skin has a smooth and healthy appearance. Include it in your diet for skin care and see the marvellous results for yourself.

4. Aids in detoxification

Our body is able to function well only if it is free from toxins. Fennel water helps to do it effortlessly. A nutrient called selenium, found in fennel seeds, is known to have detoxifying properties. Sip on this water regularly in order to flush out harmful toxins from your body and take a step closer to a healthy you.

5. Provide relief from menstrual cramps

Fennel water can be your saviour during your period as well. This is due to the presence of a compound called emmenagogue in fennel seeds. It helps in regulating the flow of the blood, thus reducing the pain caused by cramps. Soak fennel seeds in water overnight and have them first thing in the morning. It may not provide immediate relief, but if you consume it regularly, you'll definitely see the results.

Now that you know about the amazing health benefits of fennel water, make a conscious effort to sip on it. Stay fit and healthy!