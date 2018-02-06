What Is Monosodium Glutamate? Know The Foods That May Contain MSG

Highlights
- It is very common to use food additives in various preparations
- One of the most widely used food additive is monosodium glutamate
- MSG, as a food additive has gained quite a controversial reputation
MSG, as a food additive has gained quite a controversial reputation, considering the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received many anecdotal reports of adverse reactions to foods containing MSG. Some of the hazards that were reported included- headache, sweating, flushing, facial pressure or tightness, numbness, chest pain, nausea, weakness and heart palpitations. This is why; FDA requires every packaged food product containing this compound to be listed on the label.
While MSG may have quite a bad reputation, researchers have no definitive evidence of a link between MSG and these symptoms.
Here are some of the foods that may contain Monosodium glutamate or MSG-
- Packaged fried potato chips
- Protein powders
- Popcorns
- Most seasonings
- Packaged meat products
- Canned foods
- Soy sauces
- Parmesan cheese
- Dipping sauces
- Salted snacks
We don't realize but end up consuming it on a daily basis. It is often recommended to limit the consumption of such foods to avoid MSG intake.