What Is Monosodium Glutamate? Know The Foods That May Contain MSG

It is very common to use food additives; one of the most widely used food additive is monosodium glutamate, commonly known as MSG. It is a flavour enhancing food additive mostly used in Asian cooking. It is commonly found in fast foods and commercially packaged products that may also include chips. MSG is said to be derived from an amino acid known as glutamic acid that occurs naturally in foods like mushrooms, soy sauce, tomatoes and parmesan cheese, which is why these foods tend to enhance the flavour of various dishes.

MSG, as a food additive has gained quite a controversial reputation, considering the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received many anecdotal reports of adverse reactions to foods containing MSG. Some of the hazards that were reported included- headache, sweating, flushing, facial pressure or tightness, numbness, chest pain, nausea, weakness and heart palpitations. This is why; FDA requires every packaged food product containing this compound to be listed on the label.

While MSG may have quite a bad reputation, researchers have no definitive evidence of a link between MSG and these symptoms.

Here are some of the foods that may contain Monosodium glutamate or MSG-

Packaged fried potato chips

Protein powders

Popcorns

Most seasonings

Packaged meat products

Canned foods

Soy sauces

Parmesan cheese

Dipping sauces

Salted snacks

We don't realize but end up consuming it on a daily basis. It is often recommended to limit the consumption of such foods to avoid MSG intake.