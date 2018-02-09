What Effects Does Alcohol Have On Our Brain? A New Drug May Reverse The Effects, New Study Suggests

It is said that alcohol consumption may exacerbate an underlying mental health disorder. Alcohol may also produce detectable impairments in memory after only a few drinks and as the amount increases, so does the degree of impairment. Large quantity of alcohol when consumed quickly, especially on an empty stomach, is known to produce a blackout, or an interval of time for which the person cannot recall details of the events. According to the BMJ, moderate alcohol drinking can prove to be a risk factor for adverse brain outcomes and cognitive decline. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, heavy drinking during adolescence and into young adulthood may be associated with detrimental effects of brain development, brain functioning and neuropsychological performance.

Alcohol has been known to promote various health hazards, one of them being cancer. Various studies have mentioned the many harmful effects of alcohol on brain and body. While it may have become an integral part of the social scene, it does not take away the fact that it can cause quite a few health problems, especially related to brain. Here are some of the effects that alcohol may have on your brain.

However, a study published in Scientific Reports may have identified anti-anxiety drug available only in China and Japan that could potentially reverse the damage caused to the brain by alcohol abuse. Alcohol abuse and addiction is characterized by extended periods of heavy alcohol use, binges and abstinence, and anxiety and depression that contribute to relapse.

For the study, adult mice underwent two weeks of daily treatment with the drug and saw a reduction in anxiety like behaviours associated with alcohol withdrawal. It reversed the effects of 15 weeks of binge-like alcohol consumption on neurogenesis- the ability of the brain to grow and replace neurons. This was also accompanied by a significant decrease in binge-like alcohol intake.

With Inputs from IANS



