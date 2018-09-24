Weight Loss: This Coffee-Lemon Juice Mix May Help You Burn Belly Fat And Lose Weight

We all love our cuppa coffee; it not only comes with a delicious taste, but also help us kick-start our morning and keep us energise through the day. Moreover, coffee is known as a great workout booster; a cupful of black coffee can make your exercise routine even better. But, did you also know that a cup of coffee could help your lose weight? Yes, it may help you cut the flab, provided you don't add milk and sugar to it. Instead you must add a dash of lemon juice to it to shed those kilos. So, if you are looking to lose weight, make sure you bring this mix to your rescue. We tell you why coffee and lemon make a great pair that keeps your weight in check.

Coffee For Weight Loss

Coffee works as a stimulant, which helps boost your workout at the gym. It also comprises biologically active compounds, including caffeine, theobromine, theophylline and chlorogenic acids, all of which are known to boost weight loss. Coffee breaks down fat cells that are utilised by the body in the form of energy, further helping you lose weight effectively. Coffee is said to improve digestion by relieving constipation and minimalising sugar absorption. However, make sure that you do not drink large amount of coffee as it may reverse the good effects. Caffeine in the coffee stimulates thermos genesis process by which your body generates heat and energy from the food that you digest, thus, helping you burn more calories.

Coffee works as a stimulant, which helps boost your workout at the gym

Lemon Juice For Weight Loss

Lemon juice tends to boost metabolism, which is why it is said that you should start your day with drinking lemon water. Lemon juice has acidic composition that is capable of flushing out unwanted materials and toxins from the body. Moreover, it promotes the bile production in the liver, which further helps in digestion and detoxification. Lemon juice keeps you hydrated and also promotes satiety, while keeping your calorie intake low. A glass of lemon water is said to contains only six calories, making it the perfect low-calorie drink.

Lemon juice tends to boost metabolism​

Coffee And Lemon For Weight Loss

A mixture of both black coffee and lemon juice in the morning may work together to burn your belly fat and help you lose weight effectively. All you need to do is to take some coffee and add hot water to it. Add a spoonful of lemon juice and drink the warm mixture. The best way to ensure effective workouts in the gym is to drink it half an hour before you start exercising.

Please note: While this mixture may help you lose weight, excess of it can reverse the goodness it provides. Too much caffeine in your body can have numerous side effects like headache, dizziness, nausea, upset stomach, et al. It is best to drink the concoction under the supervision of an expert or a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.