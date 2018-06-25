Include More Barley (Jau) In Your Diet To Lose Weight Effectively

Here's how barley will help you lose weight:
1. It has fibre content
Barley contains a lot of fibre that helps you keep fuller for longer, thereby preventing cravings and untimely hunger pangs. This way you prevent yourself from packing up calories and lose weight in a healthy way.
2. Helps smooth bowel movement
Besides fibre content and being a low calorie food, it helps boost your bowel movement. Moreover, the fibre in the barley helps cleanse your digestive system and allow the stool to pass through easily. A good digestion and metabolism are key to losing weight.
3. Has proteins that help lose weight
Barley grains contain some water soluble proteins that will also find their way into the water. Protein is known to support weight loss by contributing to a feeling of fullness.
What is the best way to lose weight using barley?
Barley water is said to be the best way to lose weight. It is low in calories, has lots of fibre and is nutrient dense. Here's how you can prepare barley water at home:
- Take about one kilogram of barley pearls and boil them in water until they turn soft (add about three volumes of water to one volume of barley.)
- Strain and discard the extract and drink the barley water.
- If you do not like the taste of barley water, you can add a dash of honey or lemon juice.
- If you wish to sweeten it a bit, do not add refined sugar; instead go for brown sugar, which is a healthier alternative to white sugar.
- Store the rest of the water in the refrigerator and drink as and when you like it.