Include More Barley (Jau) In Your Diet To Lose Weight Effectively

Here's how barley will help you lose weight:

If you are looking to lose weight, you'd know that eating right can help you shed those kilos; even if it means switching your grains to healthier ones, like most health experts suggest switching to barley or jau. In fact, barley water is said to help you lose extra pounds, that is if you drink a glassful before each meal. Barley is a fibre-rich grain that is served as a great rice substitute. When it comes to losing weight, barley falls under the same category as whole wheat, whole grains and oats. What is it that makes barley a healthy food that can help you lose weight? Let's find out.

1. It has fibre content

Barley contains a lot of fibre that helps you keep fuller for longer, thereby preventing cravings and untimely hunger pangs. This way you prevent yourself from packing up calories and lose weight in a healthy way.

2. Helps smooth bowel movement

Besides fibre content and being a low calorie food, it helps boost your bowel movement. Moreover, the fibre in the barley helps cleanse your digestive system and allow the stool to pass through easily. A good digestion and metabolism are key to losing weight.

3. Has proteins that help lose weight

Barley grains contain some water soluble proteins that will also find their way into the water. Protein is known to support weight loss by contributing to a feeling of fullness.

What is the best way to lose weight using barley?

Barley water is said to be the best way to lose weight. It is low in calories, has lots of fibre and is nutrient dense. Here's how you can prepare barley water at home: