Weight Loss: Eating Papaya May Help You Shed Kilos Naturally

Papaya is an all-year-round fruit that is used in a wide range of dishes and drinks around the world. This is one fruit that you come to love only when you have developed a taste for it. You will not find many people confessing their love for this fruit, but the ones who love papaya cannot leave their house in the morning without eating a bowlful of it. It has a sweet taste and happens to be a treasure trove of nutrients like antioxidants, minerals and multi-vitamins. You can eat it raw or toss it in your fruit salad as it is an energy booster. We all are familiar with the health-benefiting properties of papaya like it is good for digestion and also keeps liver healthy, but did you know that eating papaya may also help you lose weight? Yes, you heard us right!

(Also Read: Calories In Papaya)

You can eat papaya raw or toss it in your fruit juice as it is an energy booster.

Papaya is a low-calorie fruit and can be included in your weight loss diet. A 100-gram serving of papaya has only 43 calories, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). But that's not it. Papaya is also high in proteins, which help boost our digestion, prevent constipation and promote smooth bowel movement. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Papaya contains the enzymes papain and chymonpapain (digestive enzymes), both have been shown to aid digestion, prevent constipation, and, in combination with the fruit's natural fibre, cleanse colon." A healthy gut and digestive system have also been linked with healthy weight loss.

Besides this, papaya is full of water and fibre content. Fibre keeps you full for longer and curbs untimely cravings. Moreover, fibre tends to thicken water and form a gel-like substance that sits in the gut. This substance further delays the emptying of the stomach and increases the time it takes to digest and absorb nutrients - all this results in a feeling of fullness.

So, what are you waiting for? Add papaya to your weight loss diet and lose weight naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.