Watch: This Vendor Selling 'Namkeen' On Train Wins Hearts On Internet. Here's Why

Photo Credit: Instagram/@suryamarwadi21

India boasts a wide range of street foods, winning hearts for ages. Unfortunately, these delicacies are often linked to a lack of cleanliness, especially when we come across videos featuring ways of preparing these foods. A mere search on the internet will bring forth a long list of videos showing unhygienic ways of making some of our favourite street foods. Let's admit, it can be extremely off-putting. Amidst it all, we recently came across a video featuring a vendor selling food in trains, maintaining the hygiene level as much as possible. Much like us, the video grabbed many eyeballs on the internet, garnering huge appreciation from all over.

In the video, posted by a food vlogger named Surya Marwadi, we could see a vendor selling namkeen on a local train. He takes cucumber, onion, sev, and masalas in a bowl, using a spoon, mixes them all, and serves them on a piece of paper. In the complete process, the person avoided touching the food with bare hands, as much as possible.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on the internet, garnering more than five lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

"He is trying to maintain hygiene by using a spoon. Great," a comment read. Another person wrote, "Untouched food by hands. I appreciate."

A third comment read, "See, this was clean. No use of bare hands. All done with spoons."

"We wanna look at how he's preparing the food but we don't want to admire how he makes his money. Majority of us wouldn't even try to make ends meet in his circumstances but we wanna talk about hands are dirty," a comment read. Another person wrote, "Now this needs an appreciation. Hygiene."

What are your thoughts about this street food seller? Have you tried this namkeen mix, while travelling by train? Write to us in the comments below.