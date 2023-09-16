Watch: This Chef's Special Kacchi Dabeli Recipe Is A Must-Try

Dabeli tastes the best with chai

India is a land of culture and heritage and has a history that goes back to thousand years. Did you know the street foods in India are equally fascinating, each having its own share of stories about the origin. And The best part is, every region across the country will offer you something new, delicious, and super interesting to savour. One such popular dish is kacchi dabeli. The dish finds its origin in Gujarat and gets its name from the Kutch region. At the very first glance, it may appear to be like vada pav, but if you take a closer look, it includes a spicy mashed potato stuffing with sev, chutney, and anar sprinkled on the top. Today, we will take you through the authentic recipe of Kacchi dabeli, shared by Chef Anahita Dhondy on her Instagram handle. Let's check out.

About Kacchi Dabeli: All You Need To Know About The Sweet-Spicy Gujarati Street Food:

Dabeli means 'pressed' in Gujarati, which simply makes the dish a desi sandwich, with aloo stuffing in between a ladi pav. The dish is generally served with chatpata tamarind chutney, roasted peanut, pomegranates, and a spicy aloo mix. Alongside, there's a spicy dabeli masala that makes the dish stand out in the lot. According to multiple reports and expert tips, it is said that the most authentic dabeli masala is made in the Kutch region of Gujarat, where the dish got its name. However, the popularity has transcended borders, making dabeli an equally popular street food in Mumbai.

How To Make Kacchi Dabeli: Chef's Special Dabeli Recipe:

"This spicy and tangy snack is full of flavours and textures, making it a favourite among street food enthusiasts...If you're craving a taste of authentic Indian street food, follow this easy recipe to create your own Dabeli at home and savour the bold and zesty flavours that this dish is known for," states Chef Anahita.

To make the dish, she first cooked boiled potatoes in oil, with dabeli masala and salt. You have to make sure all the spices are mixed and mashed well with potatoes.

Then she slit the ladi pav from centre and spread garlic chutney and tamarind chutney on it. Then she stuffed it with aloo mix, some onion, and peanuts. Finally, she sprinkled some sev on the sides and toasted the pav in butter, making sure both sides were golden brown in colour. Finally, she sprinkled some pomegranate on the dish and it was it's ready to be relished.

Watch the detailed recipe video here:

Alongside the recipe, Chef Anahita also shared the best way to enjoy the street-side delicacy. "Dabeli and Chai is a match made in heaven!!" she wrote. This weekend, give dabeli and chai a try, and do let us know how you liked it.