Viral Video: Man Makes 'Cooker Wali Coffeei', Internet Reacts

This coffee is prepared in a pressure cooker. (Image Credit: Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)

Coffee is like a cozy hug in a cup for most of us. It has a comforting aroma, the first sip that jolts you awake, and the promise of a brighter day. The best part is that there are so many ways to brew it. You can go classic with a drip coffee maker, or get all fancy with a French press. If you need more, there's espresso for that quick caffeine kick. And hey, who can forget the joy of a good old pour-over? Some like it strong, some like it creamy, and others jazz it up with all sorts of flavours. But have you ever had coffee made in a pressure cooker? A video on Instagram features a street vendor selling coffee made in a pressure cooker.

In the video, we can see an elderly vendor who has ingeniously transformed his bicycle into a mobile coffee shop. On one side of the bicycle, there is a steel bucket hanging with a jug inside it. On the opposite side, we can spot a pressure cooker atop a stove. This is no ordinary cooker. This unique cooker has a long metal pipe with a round knob attached to it. The vendor starts the coffee-making process by placing all the essential ingredients - milk, coffee powder, and sugar - in the jug. Then, he positions the jug near the pressure cooker and inserts the pipe connected to it inside the jug. As he loosens the knob, the pressure within the cooker transfers into the jug, creating a bubbling effect. When the brewing is complete, he pours the coffee into disposable glasses. Watch the video here:

The caption of the video reads, "Kya aapne cooker wali coffee kabhi pee hai ? [Have you ever tried cooker coffee?]" Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3.8 million views and several comments. One user wrote, "I have drunk coffee from this at all my childhood weddings." Another comment read, "This technique was used from the 1950s until the 1990s in Indian households as a frother, so it's not new, but for this generation, it is a new thing." "Amazing life hack, this is what they do at Starbucks to heat the drink," penned a person.

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.