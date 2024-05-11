Wait, What? Street Vendor Sells Dosa With Gulab Jamun Filling, Leaves Internet Confused

Photo Credit: Instagram/@@foodpandits

We often encounter unusual food combinations online. However, not all of these food fusions are delightful to watch or consume. For instance, combinations like palak paneer samosas, egg pani puri, Maggi paratha, and chocolate Manchurian have left food enthusiasts cringing. Recently, a new entry in this fearless food fusion trend has surfaced online. The video features a food vlogger visiting a street-side stall in Chandigarh that was selling dosas. What caught everyone's attention was the unusual filling - instead of the traditional potato filling, the dosas were stuffed with gulab jamuns. Yes, you read that correctly. "Atrangi Gulabjamun Dosa," read the text attached to the post.

In the video, the vlogger humorously questions the vendor about his decision to mix gulab jamuns in dosa and asks if he's "scared of God" for such a fearless blend. The vendor responds casually, saying he's simply meeting customer demand. He even mentions that customers returned for seconds of his unique dosas. The process begins with the vendor spreading dosa batter on a hot griddle, then layering it with three finely chopped gulab jamuns. Coconut flakes, cream drizzle, and gulab jamun syrup follow suit. After folding the dosa into a triangle and adding more coconut flakes, the vendor goes the extra mile by creating a heart shape with cream before serving. Surprisingly, the vlogger found the dish "actually tasty" after taking a bite.

Watch the video here:

The internet is divided over this unconventional food pairing.

Swiggy Instamart left a comment on the post, saying, "Aaj ye ho raha hai, kal samose mein rasmalai daal doge [Today this is happening, tomorrow you will put rasmalai in samosas]."

A user commented, "As much as I hate these inventions, I think this will taste like a sweet crepe. This should taste good."

Another agreed, saying, "This is a crepe."

A skeptical user wrote, "Customer demand??? Who are these customers?"

"Ancestors who designed these healthy dishes are already dead, please don't give them a deadly heart attack," read a comment.

Someone else jokingly warned, "Don't ever go to South India."

What do you think of this gulab jamun dosa? Tell us in the comments section below.