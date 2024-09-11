Viral: X User Slammed For Searching Cafes That 'Don't Expect You To Order' While Working There

A post about remote working from cafes is viral (Photo: iStock, for representational purposes only)

With the expansion of the possibility of remote work, many people search for locations apart from their home (and office) to get their tasks done. Neighbourhood coffee shops and cafes are among the most popular options for these workers. You may have seen numerous customers busy on their laptops as they sip on a beverage or eat a quick meal at these places. But is it mandatory to order something while you're working from these establishments? While the obvious answer may seem yes, a recent viral X post has revealed that not everyone may agree.

Bhavya Arora, an X user based in Bengaluru, took to the platform to ask for specific recommendations for remote working spots. She wrote, "Need suggestions for cafes in HSR layout which have:

1. Strong wi-fi

2. Don't expect you to order

3. (Optional) - comfortable seating."

Her post took X by storm and she was slammed by many users for wanting to work for free at a cafe. Several people pointed out that these are businesses and are not meant to provide free resources. However, some also gave her possible options for such cafes. Check out some of the reactions below:

Umm quick q- are you looking for a cafe or a cyber cafe?

Like why will a business which sells food or beverage NOT EXPECT YOU TO ORDER — Nayantara Menon Bagla (@BaglaNayantara) September 9, 2024

Would you expect people to do the same thing if you owned a Cafe in an expensive location with high monthly fixed overheads to pay ? — Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi) September 10, 2024

I always thought when you go to cafes you have to order to basically occupy the table. This is new. — Husain Bhagat (@itswhoissane) September 9, 2024

Co-working spaces never expect you to order :) — Ashish Jha 🏡 🇮🇳 (@the_dream_saver) September 9, 2024

As someone who owns a cafe in HSR, the fundamental problem is when you occupy a seat, you block that seat from a potential customer who may actually be looking to order something. I don't get any revenue from you but also lose out on a potential customer that day. — Gaurav Mishra (@gaurav_9492) September 10, 2024

You mean that you don't have to keep ordering once every hour right? I hope I'm right. — Akki Rotti (@Theshashank_p) September 9, 2024

My suggestion, instead of cafes look at coworking spaces. Some companies offer daily package. Spaces like Wework offers free coffee with snacks, good wifi and possibility of networking. — Thenraj (@thenrajr02) September 9, 2024

In response to this criticism, the X user added additional comments to her original post (which has since gone viral). She wrote, "Folks why all this rage? Can't a girl want to just work from an empty cafe without ordering? I get it that if people are waiting for a table, I should and will vacate the table. but if it is empty- WHAT'S THE PROBLEM!" She further defended herself saying, "And cafes know this and are okay with it. I might not order today, or tomorrow - but if I keep coming to the same cafe every day, I will eventually order. the cafe WILL recoup its costs. In fact, I might invite my friends also. the group will eventually order." That's not all. She later posted a selfie and revealed that she managed to find one such place. "Happy to tell y'all - had a productive day at Starbucks. didn't order anything, lovely staff didn't bother even once," she captioned the photo.

and cafes know this and are okay with. i might not order today, tomorrow - but if I keep coming to the same cafe everyday, i will eventually order. cafe WILL recoup its costs. In fact, I might invite my friends also. the group will eventually order. — Bhavya Arora (@bhavyaroar) September 9, 2024

Recently, remote work from cafes also became the subject of much debate in the UK. Two coffee shops in the country made headlines because they sought to curb laptop use during peak hours. Click here to read the complete story.

