Viral Video Shows Genius Hack To Roll Five Rotis At Once, Gets Over 7 Million Views

Viral hack to make roti. (Image Credit: Instagram/@hack_it_with_megha)

Making a perfectly round roti requires skill and patience. While some lucky ones have mastered the art of doing so, others still struggle to make it. You may even have gotten certain tips from your elders, but somehow it never turns out the way they make it. Something or another always goes wrong, and you're never really satisfied with the end result. If this sounds relatable to you, you've come to the right place. We've found the perfect hack for you to make not one, but five rotis at once. Yes, you heard that. It may sound surprising at first, but the end results are quite satisfactory. Recently, a video that has gone viral on the internet shows a woman rolling out five rotis with a rolling pin. The genius hack will come in handy for all those who dread the idea of making them.

The video of this interesting hack was shared on Instagram by @hack_it_with_megha. In the clip, she demonstrates how to roll five rotis at once with a rolling pin. Wondering how this is possible? All you have to do is coat the dough portions with a generous amount of dry flour and slightly flatten them out. Now, stack them on top of each other and gently start rolling them out as you normally would. Make sure to keep rotating the rotis and applying extra flour if needed. Once fully flattened, you'll notice five individual rotis rolled out instead of sticking to each other. "Genius," read the caption of the post. You can watch the full video of this viral roti hack here:

Isn't that amazing? Internet users were quite impressed with this hack and wished to try it out themselves. However, some also pointed out that it didn't work quite well. One person wrote, "Ban jaayegi, try karo, aaram se banti hai (It will be made, try it, it is made easily.)" Another person commented, "Meri dadi aise hi banati thi (My grandmother used to make it this way only). "Oh wow, it really works," added another. A fourth person wrote, "I tried with five and then three rotis, but both times didn't work. Another commented, "Itna bhi jhoot mat bolo yaar (Don't say so much lie also.)"

This is not the only viral cooking hack we have come across in the recent past. A few months ago, a viral video demonstrated how to reheat naan without drying it out. In the video, we can see the person placing the naan on a hot pan and adding some water to it. They then cover the pan with a lid and allow it to cook for a while. The steam generated inside helps make the naan soft again. Read more about it here.

What do you think about this viral roti-making hack? Tell us in the comments below!