Watch: Mesmerising "Snow Cave Cafe" In Himachal Pradesh Captivates Instagram Users

A mesmerising cafe located inside an icy cave in Himachal Pradesh has caught the attention of Instagram users recently. In the video shared by Kanwar Pal Singh, we get a glimpse of this awe-inspiring nook nestled in the Himalayas. The cave's ceiling is characterised by innumerable glistening ice formations - the sharp-pointed needle-like structures known as icicles. Small lights enhance the alluring ambience, as their glow is reflected off the icy surfaces. We can see what seems to be makeshift seating and carpets/rugs spread out on one side. Beyond the cave, we see a narrow stream beside which there people can sit on icy stools of sorts and have something to eat/drink.

Kanwar says that visitors can enjoy basic refreshments like tea and Maggi inside the snow cave. He mentions that the entry fee is Rs 30. In the caption, he credits the creation of this space to the locals "who spray water every night to keep the ice intact." Watch the complete video below:

In the comments, several users were wowed by this breathtaking spot. They called it "amazing", "beautiful", "crazy" and "cool" (literally). One user called it "The real snow world." A few people were rather concerned about structural integrity. One person wrote, "Imagine you are sitting under there and suddenly the wall collapses." Another worried about, "one of those decent-sized dagger falling on someone sitting under it."

