Viral: Hyderabad Restaurant Slammed For Reusing Leftover Onions, Chutneys For Next Customers

When dining out in a restaurant, you will often find vinegar-soaked onions, green chillies, lemon slices, pickles, chutneys and other condiments on your table. These small food items enhance the flavour of food and overall dining experience. However, a diner at the Hyderabad branch of Amritsar Haveli was shocked to find his used leftover onions reportedly placed aside to be reused for next customers. Anirudh Gupta (@foodsafetywar) recorded his experience and posted it on Instagram. The video has gone viral with a million views.

In the clip, the restaurant staff can be seen giving mixed responses when asked if they discard or reuse leftover vinegar onions from a table. Further, a glimpse inside the kitchen shows a dirty and clogged cleaning area.

In the caption, the customer wrote, "Dining out, or dining in a health hazard? At the Hyderabad branch of 'Amritsar Haveli,' corners are being cut in ways that no one should tolerate: reusing chutneys and onions from one table to another and a washing area in horrific condition. Is this the standard of dining we deserve? If they don't change, we need to demand it. Join the movement for safer, cleaner restaurants!"

It is important to note that the content of this post is based on personal observations of the customer and information available at the time of recording.

NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the post.

The viral video left several Instagram users shocked and disappointed. Take a look:

"They are taking the clients as a huge joke," a viewer wrote. Another added, "Look at the horrible condition where the dishes are being washed. Reusing leftover onions? Unacceptable."

One said, "Hygiene is a serious concern in Indian restaurants." Another claimed, "The only clean food in India is the home food."

NDTV tried to contact the restaurant for comments, but their response is awaited.