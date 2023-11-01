You Won't Believe Which Indian Sweets Just Made It To The World's Top Desserts List

Two Indian delicacies were named among the world's 50 best desserts (Photo Credit: iStock)

A few days ago, two Indian sweets – phirni and kheer – were named among the world's 10 best puddings. The rankings were released by Taste Atlas, a popular food and travel guide. Indian cuisine boasts a rich diversity of sweet treats and every region has its own specialities to offer. So it should come as no surprise that two other types of Indian mithai have also received global recognition. TasteAtlas recently shared another list – this time for the '50 Best Desserts In The World'. Sweets from different corners of the world, including India, were featured on it.

Topping the list was a popular classic many of us have heard of: crepes from France. It was followed by Brazilian Bombocado (a special coconut-flavoured pastry), Peru's Queso helado (similar to ice cream) and Italian tiramisu. France also has two other entries in the top 10: creme brulee is ranked 5th and souffle au chocolat is ranked 9th. Baklava occupies the 27th position while brownies and chocolate chip cookies occupy the 49th and 50th positions, respectively.

Rasmalai has been ranked 31st while Kaju Katli is ranked 41st. As explained on the official site, "Ras malai is of West Bengali origins and is sometimes described as a rich cheesecake without a crust. The name of the dessert is a combination of two Hindi words, ras, meaning juice, and malai, meaning cream." Rasmalai as well as kaju katli are especially popular during festivals like Diwali, Holi and others. Regarding Kaju Katli, Taste Atlas has stated, "This sweet treat often comes wrapped in an edible silver foil, signifying luxury and appreciation for the consumer."

Take a look at the complete list below:





