This Omega-Rich Lunch Option May Help Improve Skin Health

Who doesn't wish to have a clear and glowing skin? In order to get soft and supple skin, a lot of people quite often resort to various beauty and cosmetic products that are available in the market. These products may benefit you initially but can have their own side-effects. The best way to achieve that perfect glow on your face is by making few dietary tweaks. Diet plays a crucial role in enhancing skin health. An omega-rich diet may help you get closer to your goal. Having a bowlful of salmon, hazelnuts and lamb's lettuce in lunch can be a perfect pick.



- When it comes to skin health, salmon is considered to be a real superfood. If you happen to be someone who has a dry skin type, then adding salmon in your diet can turn out to be quite beneficial. This oil-rich cold-water fish has anti-inflammatory properties that help improve dry skin and may also relieve eczema and psoriasis.



- According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Salmon contains omega oils that help maintain skin elasticity and prevents wrinkles as well." You can have salmon in a salad with dressing of your choice. This is a great way of getting many of the nutrients that your skin needs.



- Hazelnuts are an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals that can prove to be beneficial for hair, skin and nails.



- Lamb's lettuce is rich in antioxidants and may help prevent free radical damage. You can have lamb's lettuce in combination with salmon and hazelnuts in the form of salad and top it with a flavourful dressing. For dressing, mix together the juice of 1 orange and 1/2 tablespoon each of sherry vinegar and chopped hazelnuts. You can add a bit of hazelnut oil as well.



This nutrient-dense lunch option is sure to be loved by kids and adults, alike. So, combine all these ingredients in a bowl and your healthy lunch is ready to be savoured.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

