This Indian State Retains Top Spot In Food Safety Index 2024

Food safety is important for consumers' health.

As India continues to grow as a global economic power, it is imperative to improve food safety to protect public health and maintain consumer confidence. Kerala has once again secured the top position in the State Food Safety Index (SFSI) 2024, a ranking released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This marks the second consecutive year that Kerala has topped the index. The SFSI, which evaluates the food safety performance of Indian states and union territories, was unveiled at the Second Edition of the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2024.

Tamil Nadu, which held the second spot last year, has moved up to the first position this time. Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, and Nagaland follow in the top five.

In a Facebook post, Kerala's health minister Veena George wrote, "Kerala achieves historic achievement in food security at national level. Kerala holds the first position for the second consecutive year at the national level in the Food Security Index. Kerala got the first place in the food safety index of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Kerala won the first place last year for the first time in history. Kerala retained the first place for the second consecutive year through strong activities. Food Safety Inspection, Sample Collection, Sample Testing, Prosecution Cases, Number of L-accredited labs, excellence of testing in labs, functioning of mobile labs, training and awareness activities etc have brought Kerala to the first position in the National Food Safety Index. This achievement is a recognition for the excellent work done by Kerala in the field of food security. Congratulations to all the employees of the Food Safety Department who worked alongside and worked to achieve this achievement."

The index assesses states on five key parameters: Human Resources and Institutional Data, Compliance, Food Testing-Infrastructure and Surveillance, Training and Capacity Building, and Consumer Empowerment.

The release states that Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the increasing importance of food regulators in today's world, given the challenges posed by foodborne illnesses, nutraceutical safety, novel foods, and microplastics. He highlighted the need for continuous collaboration, innovation, and improvement in food safety systems.

