This 3 Ingredient Herbal Tea May Instantly Soothe Your Sore Throat

The nippy weather has us all wrapped in our warmest winter gears, but at times even that is not enough to keep us away from the seasonal infections. Our immunity tends to take a beating during winters and we become increasingly susceptible to bacterial activity. Instances of sore throat, cold and cough are common during these chilly months and you definitely do not want to pop a medicine every second day, do you? Fortunately, through your diet and some natural remedies, you can soothe your scratchy and sore throat quite effectively. Caused by inflammation and irritation due to viral or bacterial infection, a sore throat is characterised by pain in the throat or dry and pertinent itchy feeling. According to Ayurveda, herbs like ginger, licorice and cinnamon can do wonders to heal your sore throat. One of the best ways to make most of the herbal goodness is by brewing ginger and cinnamon in a tea. Here's what makes these herbs so potent in soothing an inflamed throat.

Benefits of Ginger, Cinnamon Licorice For Sore Throat

1. Ginger or Adrak: Ginger's high quantum of anti-inflammatory properties is very effective in giving your sore throat a relief. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains.

2. Cinnamon or Dalchini: Cinnamon-infused water has been a traditional remedy for healing cold, cough, flu and sore throat too. It is packed with antioxidants, which lend it a mild analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects.

3. Licorice or Mulethi: Licorice is an incredible decongestant and expectorant, which could help give relief from respiratory infections and also heal inflammation.



Here's a way of making ginger-cinnamon-licorice tea suggested by Dr. Vasant Lad in 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' that could help restore your normal throat.

You would need:

Ginger 2 parts

Cinnamon 2 parts

Licorice 3 parts

How to make the tea:

"Steep 1 teaspoon of the herbal mixture in water for 5 to 10 minutes, and drink up to 3 times a day," Dr. Vasant Lad writes in his book.

Consume this tea and heal your throat naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

