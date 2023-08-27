Tawa Paneer Bread Pizza: A Fun And Easy Recipe To Delight Your Little Ones

Bread pizza can easily be made at home

Do your kids often demand a pizza, even at home? Of course, you wouldn't want to indulge their cravings for heavy, outside food all the time. That's why replicating their favourite restaurant dishes at home is a necessary skill every parent tries to acquire. Pizza - the cheesy goodness is enjoyed by kids and adults alike. Grated luscious cheese with a sprinkle of colourful veggies on a crispy base is a pure guilty pleasure. But you won't feel guilty while presenting this homemade tawa paneer pizza to your kids. The quick, creative, and delicious recipe will have your little ones asking for more!

A Twist On Traditional Pizza: Why Tawa Paneer Bread Pizza?

We all know how much kids adore pizza. But what if we told you that you could whip up a delightful version right in your kitchen and you don't even need an oven? You can make the pizza on your tawa. No oven, no hassle - just pure pizza magic. Tawa Paneer Bread Pizza takes the classic flavours and textures and transforms them into an easy, kid-friendly recipe that's as much fun to make as it is to eat.

Also Read: The Ultimate Healthy Pizza: Oats Base, Veggie Heaven, And A Treat For Your Body

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Paneer Bread Pizza I Tawa Paneer Bread Pizza Recipe

Choose whole wheat or white, whatever you prefer. This recipe uses colourful bell peppers, tomatoes, and sweet corn but you can pick any veggies of your choice. Make sure you use rich pizza sauce. You can even make it at home with this recipe.

Click here for the complete recipe for Tawa Paneer Bread Pizza.

Start by prepping the paneer. Cut the paneer into bite-sized cubes. Marinate them in a mix of spices and a splash of lemon juice. Then saute the veggies in butter or oil. Lay a bread slice on the tawa. Spread a pizza sauce to coat the slice. Add sauteed veggies and paneer cubes. Then grate the cheese all over it and cook till you get melted cheese and crispy base.

Next time your children pine for a pizza, you know what to do.