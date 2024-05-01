Suffering From UTIs? Here's What You Need To Eat Right Now For Relief

Water plays a major role in preventing UTIs (Photo Credit: Pexels)

Let's begin by understanding what Urinary Tract Infection (or UTI) is. It is a bacterial infection that attacks the urinary tract, affecting the urinary bladder, kidneys, ureters, or the urethra. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Women are more prone to urinary tract infection than men and some of the common symptoms are pain in the abdomen and pelvic areas, frequent and painful urination, urine leakage, abnormal urine colour, and at times blood in the urine." While painkillers and antibiotics are the line of treatment under medical guidance, health experts suggest healthy lifestyle changes to make the journey to prevent and treat UTIs easy and less complicated.

UTI Home Remedies: How To Prevent And Treat UTI At Home?

According to Dr. Anant Kumar, Chairman - Urology, Renal Transplant, Robotics, and Uro-Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, "Our bodies suffer from UTI when we stop drinking enough water and water-rich foods. In fact, dehydration causes havoc in the overall system." Hence, health experts recommend having an adequate amount of water as an important part of your 'diet therapy' for UTI.

Rupali Datta weighs in, "The idea is to drink one glass of water every hour to avoid any risks of dehydration and UTI. But make sure the fluid is in its purest form, with no amount of additives."

Here are 3 Nutritionist-Recommended Foods You Must Eat To Treat And Prevent UTI:

Nutritionist and weight loss expert Simrun Chopra further simplified the home remedies for urinary tract infections and listed three simple diet tips that may help you in the long run. "If you're dealing with recurring UTIs, these tips can help you manage them effectively," she states.

Food Option 1. Cranberries:

Cranberries work as natural antibiotics, and having a handful a day "as a snack" can help you prevent the recurring condition of UTI, explains Simrun Chopra. However, she also warns against the packaged cranberry juices available in the market that are usually high in sugar and preservatives, eliminating the nutrients in them.

Food Option 2. Yogurt:

Yogurt is rich in probiotics that further help restore the gut microbiome. As per the expert, this prevents inflammation and takes care of your health after taking antibiotics. She further suggests that you can also go for other natural forms of probiotics instead of yogurt. Click here for some healthy probiotic options that you can try.

Food Option 3. Hydration:

As mentioned above, water plays a crucial role in preventing UTIs. Simrun Chopra further recommends that besides regular water, you can try infused water recipes for added benefits and flavours. She also adds, "Don't avoid drinking water to avoid using public restrooms. Instead, you should practice squatting while urinating and using disinfectant spray, if necessary." Click here for some healthy infused water options to prepare and drink at home.

Try these home therapies, along with good medical treatment, to aid kidney health and prevent urinary tract infections.