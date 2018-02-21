Sipping On Sugary Drinks May Affect Your Fertility: Study

Either partner drinking one or more sugar sugar-sweetened drinks a day could reduce a couple's chance of getting pregnant by 20 percent, suggests a study published in the journal Epidemiology. Couples looking to conceive may want to consider curbing their intakes of sugar-sweetened drinks in order to not only boost their chances of getting pregnant but also limiting other adverse health effects. The study was conducted on 3,828 women in the USA and Canada and 1,045 of their male partners.

After taking into account other factors affecting fertility, such as obesity, caffeine intake, alcohol intake, smoking and diet quality, researchers at the Boston University School of Public Health found positive associations between intake of sugar-sweetened drinks and lower fertility. Study participants, aged 21 to 45, filled out a comprehensive questionnaire on their medical history, lifestyle factors and diet, then completed follow-up questionnaires every two months for up to 12 months or until they became pregnant.

The researchers found that both female and male intake of sugar-sweetened beverages were associated with 20 percent reduced fertility, defined as the average monthly probability of conception. According to the study, drinking one cold drink per day was associated with 25 percent reduced fertility in women and 33 percent lower fertility in men.

The study also highlights a link between energy drinks and even greater reductions in fertility, although these results were based on small number of consumers. Little association was found between intake of fruit juices or diet cold drinks and fertility. Previous studies have also found that drinking too many sugary drinks can lead to weight gain, diabetes, the early onset of periods.



