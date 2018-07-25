Simple And Handy Tips To Manage Frizzy Hair This Monsoon

Who wouldn't hate frizzy hair? It can be caused by lack of moisture in the hair and humidity adds more to the suffering. Monsoons are in full swing and we can expect rainy season making our lives a lot more difficult. While many of it like brushing it off, some want to get rid of the frizziness by applying chemical-laden hair products, making things worse. So, what we are trying to tell you here is, you don't have to burn a hole in your pocket by buying expensive products and getting salon treatments, but all you need is a few kitchen ingredients to ensure you don't have to deal with frizzy hair anymore. We suggest some amazing tips on how to manage frizzy hair this monsoon.

Check on your food intake. What you eat shows on your skin and hair. Having a protein, fibre and vitamin C rich diet is essential for healthy and smooth hair. It helps in stimulating the natural keratin present in hair. Most importantly, try and use natural hair masks to ensure frizzy hair doesn't trouble you anymore.

Amazing Hair Masks for frizzy hair

1. Almond oil and egg hair mask

Combine almond oil and egg until you get a smooth solution. Section your hair and start applying the mixture to your scalp through the length of your hair. Wait for about 40 minutes before rinsing it off with running water. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner, preferably one without sulfate.

2. Avocado hair mask

You'd need some yogurt and mashed avocado to make this mask. Mix the two well to make a smooth paste. Apply it to your hair and let it sit for 40-45 minutes. Wash thoroughly with shampoo and follow it up with your conditioner.

3. Mayonnaise

Don't believe it? Well, you may have to. Take mayonnaise, almond oil and eggs and mix them all to make a smooth paste. Coat your hair and scalp with the mixture and then cover it with a towel or shower cap. Shampoo properly and condition your hair well afterwards.

4. Banana

Take banana, honey and coconut or almond oil and mix them together to form a paste. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp and leave it for about 25 minutes before washing it off with water. Rinse with shampoo and conditioner.